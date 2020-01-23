|
|
KAREN LYNN RICE HUBBARD, 54, of Proctorville, Ohio, went to heaven, surrounded by those she loved, on January 19, 2020. Karen is preceded in death by her father, William F. Rice, brother, Greg Rice, sister, Kathy Rice Mynhier, and niece, Mary Elizabeth Mynhier. Karen is survived by the love of her life and husband, Joseph J. Hubbard; her best friend and daughter, Samantha Stone; her precious mother, Alice J. Rice; one very special sister-in-law, Lori Rice; two amazing nephews, William "Sonny" Mynhier and Tanner Rice; four wonderful nieces, Jordan Rice Kestner, Shelby Rice Kestner, Hannah Rice Daniels and KayDe Mynhier; and many, many other cherished family members and friends. Karen was a retired sales manager with the voice of an angel. She enjoyed many things, but most of all, she loved her family and friends. To say she lived up to her childhood nickname "Special K" is an understatement. To know her was to love her instantly. She was truly an angel here on Earth. Karen's arrangements are as follows: Thursday, January 23, 2020, visitation will be located at Reger Funeral Home in Huntington, W.Va., from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Friday, January 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. we will be holding a graveside service at the Clark-Castle (Rice) Family Cemetery in Nippa, Ky., immediately followed by dinner at Walnut Grove Baptist. We invite you to come and celebrate such a beautiful person. In lieu of flowers, we respectfully ask you instead donate to the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 23, 2020