The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
304-743-1500
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KAREN LUNSFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KAREN ROBERTA KINNARD LUNSFORD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KAREN ROBERTA KINNARD LUNSFORD Obituary

KAREN ROBERTA KINNARD LUNSFORD, 72, of Salt Rock, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord January 18, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born June 16, 1947, in Culloden, W.Va., a daughter of the late Carroll and Mildred Thomasson Kinnard. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Larry Lunsford, sister Marie Maitland and brother Carroll Leon Kinnard. She is survived by her sons Larry Brooke (Sassy) of Salt Rock, Greg (Jeanne) of Milton, and step-daughter Jennifer Jimison (Duane) of Barboursville; two grandchildren, Maci and Luke Lunsford, and several nieces and nephews; very special friends Brenda Sayre, Deloris Perry and Theresa Shy. Karen was a fully committed Christian and a faithful witness and student of the Word. She is grateful to many for preaching, teaching and guidance, especially David Taylor and Kim Stone. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Greg Lunsford and Pastor Brooke Lunsford. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to Cabell Lincoln Gideons, P.O. Box 21, Ona, WV 25545, for the purchase of Bibles.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KAREN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now