KAREN ROBERTA KINNARD LUNSFORD, 72, of Salt Rock, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord January 18, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born June 16, 1947, in Culloden, W.Va., a daughter of the late Carroll and Mildred Thomasson Kinnard. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Larry Lunsford, sister Marie Maitland and brother Carroll Leon Kinnard. She is survived by her sons Larry Brooke (Sassy) of Salt Rock, Greg (Jeanne) of Milton, and step-daughter Jennifer Jimison (Duane) of Barboursville; two grandchildren, Maci and Luke Lunsford, and several nieces and nephews; very special friends Brenda Sayre, Deloris Perry and Theresa Shy. Karen was a fully committed Christian and a faithful witness and student of the Word. She is grateful to many for preaching, teaching and guidance, especially David Taylor and Kim Stone. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Greg Lunsford and Pastor Brooke Lunsford. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to Cabell Lincoln Gideons, P.O. Box 21, Ona, WV 25545, for the purchase of Bibles.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 21, 2020