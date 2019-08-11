|
KAREN RUTH BILLHEIMER, 54, of Huntington, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Karen was born May 9, 1965, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Jimmy and Dixie Jane Burgess Clevenger. She graduated from Logan High School and Marshall University. Karen was employed by the WV Department of Health and Human Resources, spending the last five years as their representative at St. Mary's Medical Center. Survivors include her husband, Jim Billheimer; daughter, Cecilia Jayne Billheimer; stepson, James Billheimer with Alana and son, Jimmy Billheimer; stepdaughter, Megan Bartram with Shawn and daughters, Addison and Olivia; aunt, Kathy Keyser; uncle, Bruce Burgess with Debera; uncle, Dick Burgess with Betty Jo; and special sister friends, Cathy Bledsoe, Patty Evans and Lisa Conner. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, August 12, at 7 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Friends may call from 5 p.m. until service time on Monday at the Reger Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019