Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
(740) 894-4321
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
KAREN SMITH


1942 - 2019
KAREN SMITH Obituary

KAREN SMITH, 77, of Ironton, Ohio, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at King's Daughters Medical Center. She was born July 20, 1942, in Ironton, Ohio, a daughter of the late William Albert Knipp and Evelyn Jewell Addis Knipp. Karen was a member of the Decatur Missionary Baptist Church and was retired from the former Lawrence County General Hospital. Survivors include her husband, Dewey "Don" Smith; a sister, Sandi Lewis of Ironton, Ohio; two brothers, Dale (Carolyn) Knipp of Kitts Hill, Ohio, and Larry (Agnes) Knipp of Waterloo, Ohio; four nieces, Angie (Carl) Clark, Kimberly (Clay) Settle, Patricia Lewis and Amanda (Matt) Capper; an honorary niece, Christie (Matt) Ruthers; five nephews, Larry Dale (Traci) Knipp, Brian (Lisa) Knipp, Darren Lewis, Kenny (Stacy) Knipp and Timothy (Mindy) Knipp; and a very dear friend, Missy (Don) Banks. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Tim Knipp and Bro. Clay Settle officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton, Ohio. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2019
