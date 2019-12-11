The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
KAREN SUE HICKS Obituary

KAREN SUE HICKS, 75, of Barboursville, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born August 2, 1944, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Wilbur and Pauline Smith Scarberry. She was also preceded in death by her husband, David Hicks; three brothers; and one sister. She is survived by two daughters, Trina Warden (Brian) of Hurricane and Polly Wrightsel of Barboursville; two sons, David Hicks Jr. (Amy) and Chris Hicks (Bernice), both of Barboursville; four sisters, Linda Scarberry of Huntington, Carol Kimball of Beckley, Mary Trippett of Glenwood, Marian Bowen of Ona; one brother, David Scarberry of Huntington; 10 grandchildren, Lee Trippett, Ashley Harding (Scott), Emily and Austin Warden, Brittany, Budsy and Hunter Hicks, Nikki, B.J. and Shane Hatfield; five step-grandchildren, Scott and J.P. Warden, Charles, Mary and Angela; nine great-grandchildren, Coltyn, Brooklyn, Aubree, McKinnley, Doris, Kayden, Willow, Hunter, Christian and one step-great-grandchild on the way. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor James Jobe. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2019
