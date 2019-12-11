|
KAREN SUE HICKS, 75, of Barboursville, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born August 2, 1944, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Wilbur and Pauline Smith Scarberry. She was also preceded in death by her husband, David Hicks; three brothers; and one sister. She is survived by two daughters, Trina Warden (Brian) of Hurricane and Polly Wrightsel of Barboursville; two sons, David Hicks Jr. (Amy) and Chris Hicks (Bernice), both of Barboursville; four sisters, Linda Scarberry of Huntington, Carol Kimball of Beckley, Mary Trippett of Glenwood, Marian Bowen of Ona; one brother, David Scarberry of Huntington; 10 grandchildren, Lee Trippett, Ashley Harding (Scott), Emily and Austin Warden, Brittany, Budsy and Hunter Hicks, Nikki, B.J. and Shane Hatfield; five step-grandchildren, Scott and J.P. Warden, Charles, Mary and Angela; nine great-grandchildren, Coltyn, Brooklyn, Aubree, McKinnley, Doris, Kayden, Willow, Hunter, Christian and one step-great-grandchild on the way. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor James Jobe. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2019