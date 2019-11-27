Home

KAREN SUE KESSICK


1951 - 2019
KAREN SUE KESSICK, 68, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va. Karen was born October 17, 1951, in Huntington, to the late Walter Henry and Mildred Adkins Kessick. Karen was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed her time spent with family. She loved to read her Bible and visit with her grandkids. Besides her parents, Karen is preceded in death by a son, Anthony Wayne Fetty; a sister, Sandra Kay Crowder; and her dear friend, Peter Paul Smith. She is survived by her children, Walter Bruce Smith and Karen Lynn (Gary) Moritz; grandchildren, Leeanne, Christopher, Hannah, Caleb, Andrew and Nicholas; great-grandchildren, Lynlee, Baylee and Owen; her brother, James Delmar Kessick; special cousins, Phyllis Diane Terry, Haskell Herold Holley and Ledith Salmons; and her faithful furry friend, Peaches. In keeping with Karen's wishes, services will be private. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.crowhussellfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 27, 2019
