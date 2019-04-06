







KATHERINE COLE SOWARDS, 58, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. She was born on Jan. 2, 1961, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late George and Beuna Cole. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jonathan David Sowards, and brother, Randall Cole. She was a homemaker and member of the Barboursville Moose Lodge Women's Auxiliary. She is survived by her loving husband, Jeff Sowards; children, Joseph (Jennifer) Sowards and Justin (Emily) Sowards; grandchildren, Katy Sowards and Aidan Leighty; brother, Bradley (Linda) Cole; sister-in-law Catherine Vanatter; mother-in-law, Mary Sowards; as well as a host of family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the mortuary. Private burial will take place at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, at a later date. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.