







KATHERINE JEAN SMALLRIDGE, 86, of Barboursville, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at River Cities Community Church with Pastor Larry Greene officiating. Burial will follow at Culloden Cemetery, Culloden. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. She was born March 11, 1933 in Ashton, W.Va., the daughter of the late Daniel T. and Julia Alice Wray Lilly. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Forest Ray "Frosty" Smallridge; a son, Forest Lee Smallridge; and three brothers, Roger, Clyde and Daniel Lilly. She was a member of River Cities Community Church. Katherine was retired with 60 years of service with Chase Bank. She is survived by two daughters, Sherry Kay Smallridge and Joleene Duncan, both of Barboursville; two grandchildren, Sara Gibson and Ryan Duncan; two great grandchildren, Hailey and Rodney Lee Gibson; and a sister, Bonnie May Poff of Ceredo. Katherine loved animals and would always support local Humane Societies, the family would like memorial donations to be made in her memory to the animal care shelter of choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary