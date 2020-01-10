Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
(740) 446-9295
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHERINE SHOEMAKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHERINE LOUISE SHOEMAKER


1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
KATHERINE LOUISE SHOEMAKER Obituary

KATHERINE LOUISE SHOEMAKER, 81, of Cheshire, Ohio, wife of Paul M. Shoemaker, died Jan. 7. She retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 12, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Cheshire, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 11 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Gallia County Fair Relocation Fund, P.O. Box 931, Gallipolis, OH 45631. www.willisfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KATHERINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -