KATHERINE LOUISE SHOEMAKER, 81, of Cheshire, Ohio, wife of Paul M. Shoemaker, died Jan. 7. She retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 12, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Cheshire, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 11 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Gallia County Fair Relocation Fund, P.O. Box 931, Gallipolis, OH 45631. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 10, 2020