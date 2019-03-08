|
KATHERINE MASON DIVIS, 81, of Huntington, widow of Joseph T. Divis, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, in St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born October 28, 1937, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late Alden and Mary Spencer Mason. She was a retired dispatcher for the Springdale Police Department. Survivors include two daughters, Sue Dostal and Barb Dostal; two sons and daughters-in-law, Rick (Joan) Dostal and David (Karen) Dostal; a son-in-law, Phil Nichols; a sister, Isabel Hutson of Tallmadge, Ohio; a brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Jo Mason of Chicago, Ill.; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be conducted 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Cross Roads United Methodist Church, Huntington, with Dr. Bill Wilson and Pastor Bill DeMoss officiating. Inurnment will be in Spring Grove Cemetery, Cincinnati, Ohio, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cross Roads United Methodist Church Youth Fund, 3146 Saltwell Road, Huntington, WV 25705. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2019