Services
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
(304) 522-2031
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
KATHLEEN "KAY" STANLEY

KATHLEEN "KAY" STANLEY, 92, of Huntington, W.Va., widow of William Ted Stanley, died Monday, November 18, 2019, at the Chateau Grove Care Center. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Kara Phillippi. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Garden, Huntington, W.Va. She was born on May 3, 1927, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late George Robert and Lydia Hayes Trumbo. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Greg Stanley. She was a clerk and department head with Heck's Department Store. She was a member of the Westmoreland United Methodist Church, an avid Marshall fan, and a square dancer for over 30 years. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Gail Stanley and David and Debbie Stanley; four grandchildren, Michael, Dustin and Gregory Stanley and Kristi Gibbs; several great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, 1101 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701. Friends may call from noon until service time Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2019
