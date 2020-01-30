|
|
KATHRYN ELAINE MCELHANEY CLARK COMBS, 88, of Milton, W.Va., went to be with her Lord on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Combs. She is survived by three daughters, Marcelle Clark Jones, Connie Clark Lucas and Marianna Clark Pillichodi; one son, Lyman A. Clark III; sixteen grandchildren; and twenty great-grandchildren. She was a retired bookkeeper for Big Sandy Superstores and was a member of Unity Baptist Church, Ashland, KY. The family will receive friends to celebrate her life on Friday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Beard Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 30, 2020