The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
(740) 894-4321
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHRYN DAVIDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHRYN M. DAVIDSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KATHRYN M. DAVIDSON Obituary

KATHRYN M. DAVIDSON (CARTER), 97, died peacefully at her home in Chesapeake, Ohio, on December 5, 2019. Mrs. Davidson was born in Louisa, Ky., and lived most of her life in Logan County, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy M. Davidson; her son, Ron Cooper; her parents, Con and Dixie Carter; her sister; and three brothers. She is survived by her son, Robert (Joan) Davidson, and daughters, Luan Korosa (Dan Bearer) and Carol Lee Turner. Kathryn leaves eleven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. During her life, Kathryn loved her years in Holden, W.Va. There she was active in church, the Women's Club, playing golf, bridge and taking care of her family and friends. She cherished her time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew her. The family would like to give special thanks to Patty Adkins and the other caregivers who provided comfort during her final years. Private services will be held at the Highland Memorial Gardens in Pecks Mill, W.Va., on December 9, 2019. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KATHRYN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now