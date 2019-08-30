|
|
KATHRYN MARY BEDEL (nee: Sullivan), loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, passed away in the company of her family on August 27, 2019, the Feast of St. Monica. Kathy was born to Edward and Hazel Berninger Sullivan in Cincinnati, Ohio, on June 13, 1937. She attended Batavia High School and the College of Mount Saint Joseph (now Mount St. Joseph University), where she studied education and history. She taught junior high school at Our Lady of Fatima School in Huntington, W.Va., for nine years and earned her Master's Degree in Education from Marshall University. Beginning in 1986 she taught at St. Helen School in Dayton, Ohio, where she remained until she retired from teaching. Having earned her Master's Degree in Library Science from Wright State University, she worked in the Children's Room at Wright Memorial Public Library in Oakwood, Ohio, until 2014. Kathy is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Leonard. She is survived by her daughters, Karen (Rick) Dardeen, Diane (John) Tarvardian, Nancy Barnes and Suzan (Eric) Sammons; by her grandchildren, Heather Dardeen; Alexander and Christopher Tarvardian; Drew, Jack and Noah Barnes; Anna, Lucy Kathryn, Maria, Peter, Hope, Madeline and Lydia Sammons; great-grandchildren, Ainsley Dardeen and Barrett Peet; and by her siblings, Ann (David+) Fallert, Maureen (Ernie Mynatt+) Sullivan, Peggy (John) Gohman and Michael (Lori) Sullivan; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Radel Funeral Home on Neeb Road in Delhi, Ohio. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Church on Hawthorne Avenue in Cincinnati at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 31. The Rite of Committal will follow at Old St. Joseph Cemetery's Resurrection Garden on West Eighth Street and Seton Avenue. Memorial donations may be sent to St. Leonard Center Dayaway Program, Attn: Lisa Franz in memory of K. Bedel, St. Leonard Center Dayaway Program, 8100 Clyo Road, Centerville, OH 45458. June 13, 1937-August 27, 2019. www.radelfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2019