Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775 P.O. Box 391
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775 P.O. Box 391
Proctorville, OH 45669
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775 P.O. Box 391
Proctorville, OH 45669
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Rome Cemetery
Proctorville, WV
View Map
KATHY GAIL FERGUSON


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
KATHY GAIL FERGUSON Obituary




KATHY GAIL FERGUSON, 64, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at Crystal Care of Coal Grove, Ironton, Ohio. She was born March 24, 1954, in Ashland, Ky., daughter of the late Ellis E. and Chrysteen Davis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Ferguson and one sister, Susan D. Thompson. She is survived by two sons, Randy E. Davis and J.R. Ferguson; grandchildren, Gavin Davis, Madison Davis, Dalton and Lexi Ward; one sister, Karen Jackson; and several nieces and nephews. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 11, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2019
