KATHY GAIL FERGUSON, 64, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at Crystal Care of Coal Grove, Ironton, Ohio. She was born March 24, 1954, in Ashland, Ky., daughter of the late Ellis E. and Chrysteen Davis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Ferguson and one sister, Susan D. Thompson. She is survived by two sons, Randy E. Davis and J.R. Ferguson; grandchildren, Gavin Davis, Madison Davis, Dalton and Lexi Ward; one sister, Karen Jackson; and several nieces and nephews. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 11, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2019