KATHY LEN HAMRA, 73, of Ironton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at King's Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Ky. The Chelyan, W.Va., native was born September 25, 1946, to the late Fred and Helen Wagner Hamra. Kathy graduated from Russell High School after attending Ironton Schools until her senior year and was a manager for the Sherwin Williams Paint Store in Ironton for many years. She was a member of Sharon Baptist Church, Ironton, Ohio, and very involved in many activities at the church. She enjoyed decorating and spending time with her family and friends, especially Alix and Ava. She is survived by a sister, Lenda (John) Burns of Huntington, W.Va.; a nephew, Micheal (Angie) Miller of Chesapeake, Ohio; a great-nephew, Alix Miller of Chesapeake, Ohio; and a great-niece, Ava Miller of Chesapeake, Ohio. Others left to mourn her passing are a special friend, Charles Brickles; her cat, Bratley; niece, Barbie (Hobie) Smith; and many church family and many close friends and family. There will be a memorial service held at 6 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Sharon Baptist Church, 2010 South 5th Street, Ironton, with Pastor Steve Harvey officiating. Phillips Funeral Home of Ironton, Ohio, is honored to be helping the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the Hamra family by visiting www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2020
