The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
(740) 894-4321
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHY DEMENT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHY LYNN DEMENT


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KATHY LYNN DEMENT Obituary




KATHY LYNN DEMENT, 68, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at her home. She was born December 12, 1950, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ray Ellis Huff and Betty Schneider Huff. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Dale Huff and Danny Huff; a half-brother, Kent Huff; her grandparents who raised her, Russell and Carrie Schneider; and a very special cousin who was like a brother, Larry Peters. Kathy was a 1968 graduate of Chesapeake High School. She was the heart and soul of our family. Her strength and laughter will be forever missed. Survivors include her husband, John Robert "Bob" Dement; a son, Billy (Kim) Dement of Chesapeake; a daughter, Becky (Wesley) Collins of Chesapeake; a brother, Greg (Sheila) Huff of Chesapeake; two half-sisters, Jo Jane Huff and Jill Huff, both of Chesapeake; a half-brother, John Huff of Chesapeake; stepmother, JoAnn Huff of Chesapeake; grandchildren, Jacob, Keri, Zachary, Peyton, Anna and Wyatt; a very special great-grandson, Layne; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Rev. Harold Hamlin officiating. Burial will follow in Myrtle Ridge Cemetery, Kitts Hill, Ohio. Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now