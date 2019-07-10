







KATHY LYNN DEMENT, 68, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at her home. She was born December 12, 1950, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ray Ellis Huff and Betty Schneider Huff. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Dale Huff and Danny Huff; a half-brother, Kent Huff; her grandparents who raised her, Russell and Carrie Schneider; and a very special cousin who was like a brother, Larry Peters. Kathy was a 1968 graduate of Chesapeake High School. She was the heart and soul of our family. Her strength and laughter will be forever missed. Survivors include her husband, John Robert "Bob" Dement; a son, Billy (Kim) Dement of Chesapeake; a daughter, Becky (Wesley) Collins of Chesapeake; a brother, Greg (Sheila) Huff of Chesapeake; two half-sisters, Jo Jane Huff and Jill Huff, both of Chesapeake; a half-brother, John Huff of Chesapeake; stepmother, JoAnn Huff of Chesapeake; grandchildren, Jacob, Keri, Zachary, Peyton, Anna and Wyatt; a very special great-grandson, Layne; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Rev. Harold Hamlin officiating. Burial will follow in Myrtle Ridge Cemetery, Kitts Hill, Ohio. Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 10, 2019