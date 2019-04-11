







KATHY ROSE ADKINS, 65, of Huntington, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. She was born on August 27, 1953, in West Hamlin, W.Va., the daughter of the late Lester Shelby and Roberta (Wiblen) Adkins. She was formerly employed by Goodwill of Huntington. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Shelva Rakes, and a special friend, Michael Carpenter. She is survived by her son, Jason Stowers of Huntington; sisters, Diana (Jerry) Howard of North Carolina, Debra (Michael Duane) Chapman of Salt Rock; as well as a host of family and friends, including a special nephew, Henry Lee Rakes. Funeral services will be conducted at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Dallas Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the mortuary.