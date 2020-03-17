|
|
KATIE JOHNSON, 98, of Huntington, W.Va., widow of Howard R. Johnson, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at home. She was born October 2, 1921, in Crab Orchard, Ky., a daughter of the late William and Della Ann Reese Damron. In addition to her husband, five brothers and four sisters also preceded her in death. She was a member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church and the former Highlawn Baptist Church. Survivors include one daughter, Ruth Ann Johnson; three sons and their spouses, Charles Johnson (Patsy), Jim J.D. Johnson (Charlotte), and Howard Johnson (Tawna), all of Huntington; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Chapman's Mortuary with Dr. David B. Lemming and Rev. Bob Withers officiating. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. She lived to see five generations of her family and all four of her children retire. The family wishes to thank Dr. Greg Carico and his caring staff and Hospice of Huntington. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Backpacks for Kids at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, 5325 West Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 250705. Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. to service time Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2020