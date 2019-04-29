|
KAY F. CRUM, 73, of Kenova, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at Cornerstone Hospital and is now rejoicing in Heaven with her father, George Crum; mother, Stella Crum; brother, George "Sonny" Crum; and sister, Betty Prario. She was born March 9, 1946, in Ward, W.Va. She leaves behind a sister, Nancy Brown; and a host of nieces and nephews, Melissa Bailey, Michael and Emalee, with whom she made her home. She also leaves behind her special running around buddy, Melinda Calhoun. Kay will be remembered for her love of music, animals, life and had a special ability to light up a room. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Maple Hill Cemetery. There will be no public visitation and no procession to the cemetery. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2019