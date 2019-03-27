







KAY MOORE, 81, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at River's Bend Healthcare Center, South Point, Ohio. She was born April 1, 1937, in Huntington, daughter of the late Matt and Ruby Butcher. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Moore; three brothers; and five sisters. She retired from Corbin's and was a member of Chesapeake Pentecostal Church. She leaves behind three sons, Bruce (Kim) Moore of South Point, Ohio, Daniel (Becky) Moore of Ashland, Ky., and Keith (Kimberly) Moore of Chesapeake, Ohio; four grandchildren, Joshua Moore, Melissa Watson, Jeremy Moore and Breanna Whitmore; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.