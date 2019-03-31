The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
KEITH DUANE "ELVY" ADKINS Jr.

KEITH DUANE "ELVY" ADKINS JR., 65, of Ona, passed away March 28, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Jason Cook. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. He was born February 2, 1954, in Huntington, a son of Keith Duane Adkins Sr. of Barboursville and the late Barbara Lawhon Adkins. He was also preceded in death by his lifetime companion, Theresa "Schultzie" Hatfield. Elvy is also survived by his sister, Karen Cook, and brothers, Mike and Kenny "Smokey" Adkins, all of Barboursville; Drew Hatfield, who he always considered his son; niece, Jennifer Topping, and nephew, Jason Cook, and great-nephew, Benjamin Cook. Visitation will be after noon Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019
