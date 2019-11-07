The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Resources
More Obituaries for KEITH ADKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KEITH DUANE "IRONHEAD" "K.D." ADKINS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KEITH DUANE "IRONHEAD" "K.D." ADKINS Obituary




KEITH DUANE "K.D." "IRONHEAD" ADKINS, 87, of Barboursville, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Danny Dailey. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 139, Milton. He was born May 22, 1932, in Lincoln County, a son of the late Herbert and Lucille Linville Adkins. He was a member of the American Legion Post 177, Barboursville, and the VFW Post 9738, Huntington. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Adkins; son, Keith D. Adkins Jr.; brother, James Elwood; and sister, Mary Dell Boe. He is survived by one daughter, Karen and Fred Cook of Barboursville; two sons, Kenneth "Smokey" Adkins and Mike Adkins, both of Barboursville; two grandchildren, Jason Cook and Jennifer Topping; one great-grandchild, Benjamin Cook; and an adopted brother, Doug Boe. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KEITH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now