KEITH DUANE "K.D." "IRONHEAD" ADKINS, 87, of Barboursville, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Danny Dailey. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 139, Milton. He was born May 22, 1932, in Lincoln County, a son of the late Herbert and Lucille Linville Adkins. He was a member of the American Legion Post 177, Barboursville, and the VFW Post 9738, Huntington. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Adkins; son, Keith D. Adkins Jr.; brother, James Elwood; and sister, Mary Dell Boe. He is survived by one daughter, Karen and Fred Cook of Barboursville; two sons, Kenneth "Smokey" Adkins and Mike Adkins, both of Barboursville; two grandchildren, Jason Cook and Jennifer Topping; one great-grandchild, Benjamin Cook; and an adopted brother, Doug Boe. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2019