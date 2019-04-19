







KEITH EDWARD MATHENY, of Huntington, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 14, 2019. He was born March 4, 1933. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Joyce Matheny; parents, Cecil and Leta Matheny; his sister, Janeen Huff. He is survived by his brother, Gary Matheny (Marjorie); sons, Mark Matheny and Keith David Matheny (Kim); grandson, Ross Matheny; granddaughter, Marlo Matheny (Jesse); a cherished friend, Rose Boyes; very dear friends, Dr. Fernando Dominguez and his wife Mary; and a host of family and friends. Keith served in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division, coached Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball, and officiated Buddy Basketball and the YMCA Independent League. He was a lifelong member of Huntington First Church of the Nazarene. He retired from INCO after 34 years. His favorite pastime was camping with his best friends, Bill and Betty Turley and Jack and Diane Black. Friends may call Friday, April 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Chapman's Mortuary. Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Danny McSweeney and Dallas Moore officiating. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary