The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KEITH GILKERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KEITH ROY GILKERSON


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KEITH ROY GILKERSON Obituary

KEITH ROY GILKERSON, 62, of Salt Rock, W.Va., passed away January 14, 2020, at home. He was born December 3, 1957, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a son of Deloris Lambert Gilkerson of Salt Rock and the late Ray Gilkerson. He was also preceded in death by one son, Jeremy Gilkerson, and one sister, Brenda Fulks. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Coleman Gilkerson; one daughter, Hannah Baisden (Brian); "his best big Bud in the whole wide world," granddaughter Kinley of Branchland; three sisters, Debbie Bailey (Don), Alice Baylous and Shelia Gilkerson; one brother, Darrell Gilkerson (Patricia); brothers-in-law, Rick Coleman and Robie Coleman (Delana); father-in-law, Ike Coleman (Fern); several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Graveside services will follow at Green Valley Cemetery with Bishop Lonnie Wilson officiating. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KEITH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now