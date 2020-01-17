|
KEITH ROY GILKERSON, 62, of Salt Rock, W.Va., passed away January 14, 2020, at home. He was born December 3, 1957, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a son of Deloris Lambert Gilkerson of Salt Rock and the late Ray Gilkerson. He was also preceded in death by one son, Jeremy Gilkerson, and one sister, Brenda Fulks. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Coleman Gilkerson; one daughter, Hannah Baisden (Brian); "his best big Bud in the whole wide world," granddaughter Kinley of Branchland; three sisters, Debbie Bailey (Don), Alice Baylous and Shelia Gilkerson; one brother, Darrell Gilkerson (Patricia); brothers-in-law, Rick Coleman and Robie Coleman (Delana); father-in-law, Ike Coleman (Fern); several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Graveside services will follow at Green Valley Cemetery with Bishop Lonnie Wilson officiating. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 17, 2020