KELLI ANN KING, 49, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Beard Mortuary, Pastor Greg Dial officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends after noon. She was born June 6, 1970, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Rex and Alta Lorsa Roach Scarberry. She was a 1988 graduate of Barboursville High School and was very excited to have just completed her LPN degree, which she accomplished in between taking chemo treatments. She was a 28-year employee of St. Mary's Medical Center. She is survived by her loving family, her husband of 29 years, Jimmy King; she was a wonderful mother to Mandi Dawn King and Bradi "Bop" King at home; she is also survived by two sisters, Tanya Justice of Grayson, Ky., and Barbara (Kenny) Chapman of Lexington, Ky.; a brother, Rex Scarberry of Huntington; her mother- and father-in-law, who thought of her as their own daughter, Ray and Gayle King of Barboursville; her special granddog, Daisy; several nieces and nephews; and a dear friend, Jodi Zamow. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the or to Neville Family House, 514 N. Neville Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019