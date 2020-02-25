|
|
KELLI DEMENT, 52, of South Point, Ohio, died Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. She was born March 25, 1967, in Ironton, Ohio, a daughter of Robert Lee Brammer and Connie Lynn Runyon Fulk. Survivors include her husband Michael Dement; four children, Michael (Stormi) Dement II, Ashley (Brent) Pennington, Mitchell Dement and Matthew Dement; a brother, Robert (Jessy) Brammer; and six grandchildren, Hunter, Mason, Shaelin, Josie, Brently and Daxton. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio with her husband, Pastor Michael Dement and Rev. Pat Burnett officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2020