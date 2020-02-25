The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
(740) 894-4321
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
12:00 PM
Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KELLI DEMENT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KELLI DEMENT


1967 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KELLI DEMENT Obituary

KELLI DEMENT, 52, of South Point, Ohio, died Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. She was born March 25, 1967, in Ironton, Ohio, a daughter of Robert Lee Brammer and Connie Lynn Runyon Fulk. Survivors include her husband Michael Dement; four children, Michael (Stormi) Dement II, Ashley (Brent) Pennington, Mitchell Dement and Matthew Dement; a brother, Robert (Jessy) Brammer; and six grandchildren, Hunter, Mason, Shaelin, Josie, Brently and Daxton. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio with her husband, Pastor Michael Dement and Rev. Pat Burnett officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KELLI's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries