







KELLI JEAN CHATTERTON, 48, of Huntington, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted by Rev. Danny McSweeney at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Reger Funeral Chapel. Kelli was born on June 4, 1970, in Huntington, W.Va., to Jim and Nancy Frame McSweeney. Kelli was a childcare worker and a 1988 graduate of Huntington East High School. She is preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, David and Brenda Chatterton; maternal grandparents, John and Mary Frame; and paternal grandparents, James and Maxine McSweeney. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Pete Chatterton; son, Zachary Chatterton; sister, Kristi McSweeney (Tim) Haney; nieces, Ripley and Harper Haney; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and oodles of friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a local animal shelter of your choosing. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 23, 2019