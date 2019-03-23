|
KELSEY RAY ELKINS, 77, of Salt Rock, W.Va., passed away March 20, 2019. He was born June 1, 1941, in Milton, W.Va., a son of the late Woodrow Elkins and Estel Birch Elkins. He was a member of Friendly United Baptist Church and retired from ACF Industries. He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Cassandra Elkins McCoy; one brother, Dana Elkins; and one sister, Lora Lester. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Keenan Elkins; one son, Kelsey Elkins II of Salt Rock; four sisters, Kathy Morrison, Sue Pratt, Debbie (Mike) Johnson and Brenda Phillips; one brother, Mark (Connie) Elkins; two grandchildren, Ethan and Zachary McCoy. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Leonard Cremeans and Rev. Donald Childers. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Sunday. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2019