The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Resources
More Obituaries for KELSEY ELKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KELSEY RAY ELKINS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

KELSEY RAY ELKINS Obituary




KELSEY RAY ELKINS, 77, of Salt Rock, W.Va., passed away March 20, 2019. He was born June 1, 1941, in Milton, W.Va., a son of the late Woodrow Elkins and Estel Birch Elkins. He was a member of Friendly United Baptist Church and retired from ACF Industries. He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Cassandra Elkins McCoy; one brother, Dana Elkins; and one sister, Lora Lester. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Keenan Elkins; one son, Kelsey Elkins II of Salt Rock; four sisters, Kathy Morrison, Sue Pratt, Debbie (Mike) Johnson and Brenda Phillips; one brother, Mark (Connie) Elkins; two grandchildren, Ethan and Zachary McCoy. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Leonard Cremeans and Rev. Donald Childers. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Sunday. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now