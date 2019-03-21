|
|
|
KENNETH BROOKS BLEVINS, 73, of Ashland, husband of Linda Kay O'Neal Blevins, died March 19 in King's Daughters Medical Center. He was the owner of Blevins Roofing and Construction Company. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Miller Funeral Home, Ashland; burial in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ashland Community Hospice. www.mfhfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2019
