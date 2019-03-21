Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for KENNETH BLEVINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENNETH BROOKS BLEVINS

Obituary Flowers

KENNETH BROOKS BLEVINS Obituary




KENNETH BROOKS BLEVINS, 73, of Ashland, husband of Linda Kay O'Neal Blevins, died March 19 in King's Daughters Medical Center. He was the owner of Blevins Roofing and Construction Company. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Miller Funeral Home, Ashland; burial in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ashland Community Hospice. www.mfhfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries