Services
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
KENNETH CHARLES LITTLEJOHN, 71, of Huntington, W.Va., died Friday, May 17, 2019, at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation. Kenneth was born August 19, 1947, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Harold Felix and Eileen Hughes Littlejohn. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Harold D. and Roger Littlejohn. Survivors include three daughters, Barbara Messinger of Proctorville, Ohio, Kimberly Maynor and Danielle Schafer, both of Kenova, W.Va.; one son, Terry Lucas of Chesapeake, Ohio; two sisters, Sandra Adkins of Huntington and Patricia Clark of Liberty, N.C.; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. There will be a Celebration of Life from 6 until 7 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 23, 2019
