KENNETH COLE BLAND JR., 88, of Proctorville, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at St Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born May 9, 1931, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late Kenneth Sr., and Rubie Gifford Bland. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Greg Bland. He was retired from Huntington Alloy after 30 years of service as a testing coordinator in technology and was a member of the Quarter Century Club. He was a U.S. Air Force Korean Conflict veteran. He was owner of Blands Lock and Key Service and retired from locksmithing after 29 years, was a member of First Baptist Church of Proctorville, Ohio. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Wilma Jean McCallister Bland; sons, Kenneth B. (Cheryl), and Ronald Bland; seven grandchildren, Jaclyn, Christina, Caleb, Cody, Alexis, Annlise and Austin; eight great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Teresa Bland; two sisters, Mary Farrier and Elizabeth Hagley; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Pastor Jeff Black. Entombment will follow at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Proctorville VFW Post 6878 will conduct military graveside rites. Visitation will be held 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019