KENNETH DONTA JR., 63, of Ashland, Ky., husband of Lee Donta, died Aug. 16 at King's Daughters Medical Center. He was retired from Winchester Police Department and Commonwealth Attorney's Office. Memorial service will be noon Monday at Bridges Christian Church; visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church or Winchester/Clark County for the Shop with a Cop Program. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019