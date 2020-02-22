Home

Morris Funeral Home Inc
79 Bridge Street
Wayne, WV 25570
(304) 272-5171
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Morris Funeral Home Inc
79 Bridge Street
Wayne, WV 25570
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Morris Funeral Home Inc
79 Bridge Street
Wayne, WV 25570
More Obituaries for KENNETH QUEEN
KENNETH EDWARD QUEEN Jr.

KENNETH EDWARD QUEEN Jr. Obituary

KENNETH EDWARD QUEEN JR., 56, of Painsville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Pastor Timmy Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Taylor Cemetery, Kiahsville, W.Va. He was born August 23, 1963, at Cleveland, Ohio, a son of Kenneth and JoAnn Taylor Frazier-Queen of Painsville. Kenneth formerly worked as a custodian at Walmart near his home. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ernest and Dova Queen and Archie and Gladys Frazier. In addition to his parents, Kenneth is survived by his sister, Angela Queen Bowling and husband Rick of Middlefield, Ohio; two nieces, Bridgette Charboneau and husband Sean of California and Jocelyn Bowling of Middlefield; and one nephew, Kyle Bowling of Middlefield. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2020
