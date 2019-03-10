|
KENNETH EUGENE "KENNY" BOWEN, 79, of Barboursville, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at his residence. He was born March 14, 1939, in Barboursville, a son of the late Dennie and Virgie Mae Black Bowen. He was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. He is survived by his loving wife, Ella "LuLu" Hicks Bowen; daughter and son-in-law, Misty and Pat Hansen of Ashland, Ky.; son and daughter-in-law, John and Monica Bowen of Barboursville; sister, Doris Bowen of Huntington; and three granddaughters, Tesla Scarberry, Jenna Dillman and Sadie Bowen. Thank you to Hospice of Huntington for their wonderful care. Memorial services will be conducted at 5 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by J.W. Bowen. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019