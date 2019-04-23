|
KENNETH L. MAYNARD, 88, of Kenova, husband of Thelma Damron Maynard, passed away Friday April 19, 2019 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the White Chapel Mausoleum, Barboursville, by Brother Jackie Kackley. Burial will follow. He was born September 25, 1930 in Kenova, a son of the late Denny and Ona Shoop Maynard. He was a retired veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, having served in the Korean War and the Vietnam War. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by sisters: Norma Staris, Gladys Dishman, Helen Riddle, Gaylene Workman and Bonita Dean. Additional survivors include his son, Kenneth L. Maynard II, and daughter and son in law, Cynthia Lee and Dennis Middleton. Friends may call from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Reger Funeral Home. A procession will leave for the cemetery at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019