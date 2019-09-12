|
KENNETH "K.V." VIRGIL FULLER, 88, of Ceredo, went peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He was surrounded by his family at home. He was born April 2, 1931, to the late Denver and Florence Fuller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Fuller Jr.; his grandmother, Mary Fuller; and two brothers, Jim and Charles Fuller. K.V. served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion Post 93 of Kenova, W.Va., and retired from Kroger after 40 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Lois June Fuller; five daughters, Brenda Wells, Lisa (Ronnie) Horn, Keleen (Keith) Hall, Kim (John) Kelly and Tammy (Cecil) Sexton, as well as a special niece, Sue Hale. He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, Tera Rape, Jason Wells, Kendra Horn, Amanda Wells, Chris Horn, Josh Hall, John Kelly, Kenneth Matthew Hall, Jacob Kelly, Keisha "Sunshine" Hall, Zach Sexton; 13 great-grandchildren; and some very special neighborhood friends. K.V. was a loving husband, a devoted dad, a precious papa and a hero to us all. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Dan Pancake on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel, Ceredo, W.Va. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel, Ceredo, W.Va. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 12, 2019