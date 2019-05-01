







It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of KENNETH WILLIAM HINKLE (Pa Kenny), of Lesage, a loving husband, devoted father and grandfather, and loyal friend, on April 28, 2019. Pa Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Reverend Woodful and Pauline Hinkle; father- and mother-in-law, Gig and Helen Cooper; sister, Glenna Faye Dailey; and his son-in-law, Donald Maynard. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 60 years, Linda Hinkle, and their two children, Stephanie Maynard (Shawn Ramsey) and Steve Hinkle (Pam). He leaves behind four grandchildren, Andy Maynard, Alex Maynard (Amanda), Brooke Karroll (Rob) and Cody Hinkle; and four great-grandchildren, Carter, Gage, Jaxon and William, of which he adored. Also left behind to mourn are two special nephews, Barry Keith and Allen Dailey; and two special nieces, Kathy Johnson and Jennifer Moreland; along with an abundance of family and friends. Pa Kenny was born on May 18, 1941. He was retired from ACF after 39-plus years of dedicated service. He was a hardworking, intelligent, loving man who had a smile that could light up any room. He could capture your attention with his quick wit and playful personality. He told the best jokes, and he gave the very best hugs. Our lives were better, having him in them, and he will be sorely missed. Services will be held at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville by his son, Pastor Steve Hinkle, on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from noon to 2 p.m.; funeral to follow. Burial will be at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 1, 2019