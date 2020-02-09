|
|
KENNY RAY BERRY, 65, of Huntington, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in Kettering Medical Center, Kettering, Ohio. He was born May 4, 1954, in Huntington, the son of the late Richard Dixon and Phyllis Berry Black. He was raised by Charles and Carrie Crawford, who he called Mom and Pop. He was a painter and a carpenter, as well as a U.S. Army Veteran. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Madison Berry; sister, Margaret Stutler; and brothers, Jimmy, Joe and Teddy Crawford. He is survived by one son, Adam Berry of Huntington; one sister, Peggy (Gary) Wilisch of Huntington; brothers, Clyde R. Crawford of Huntington and Joe Black of Milton; his grandchildren that he loved dearly, Parker and Lylah Berry and Maddox Berry; his dear friends, Joy Bias, David Muth and Kent Stutler, who helped him during his illness; special niece and nephew, Carrie Lorraine and Doug Blankenship; nephews, Richard Pack and Robert Pack, who loved him like a brother; as well as his great-nieces and -nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705, near Barboursville, with Brother Doug Spurlock officiating. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery, Huntington. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020