KENT REID GIBSON, 76, of Barboursville, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at home. Kent was born May 6, 1943, in Cabell County, to the late Orlin and Leliar Wallace Gibson. In addition to his parents, Kent is preceded in death by brothers, Escol "Eck" Gibson, Earl Gibson, Carl Gibson and Charles Gibson, and one sister, Ruth Fetty. Kent was a loving husband and father and is survived by his dear wife, Cora Moneva "Neva" Bryan Gibson; and daughter, Shelly Gibson Holley and son-in-law Tony Holley. He is also survived by sisters, Sue Doss, Reda Alford and Connie Gibson, and brother, Ed Gibson, as well as many nieces and nephews. Kent was a retired blacksmith from CSX Transportation. He spent his later years gardening, fishing and making wine. Most of all Kent enjoyed making beautiful handmade items and sharing them with his loved ones. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019