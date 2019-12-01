The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
304-743-1500
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
KENT REID GIBSON


1943 - 2019
KENT REID GIBSON, 76, of Barboursville, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at home. Kent was born May 6, 1943, in Cabell County, to the late Orlin and Leliar Wallace Gibson. In addition to his parents, Kent is preceded in death by brothers, Escol "Eck" Gibson, Earl Gibson, Carl Gibson and Charles Gibson, and one sister, Ruth Fetty. Kent was a loving husband and father and is survived by his dear wife, Cora Moneva "Neva" Bryan Gibson; and daughter, Shelly Gibson Holley and son-in-law Tony Holley. He is also survived by sisters, Sue Doss, Reda Alford and Connie Gibson, and brother, Ed Gibson, as well as many nieces and nephews. Kent was a retired blacksmith from CSX Transportation. He spent his later years gardening, fishing and making wine. Most of all Kent enjoyed making beautiful handmade items and sharing them with his loved ones. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019
