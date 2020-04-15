The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
KERRY LEE MIDKIFF

KERRY LEE MIDKIFF Obituary

KERRY LEE MIDKIFF, 53, of Scottown, Ohio, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his residence. Kerry was born March 31, 1967, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Shelba Flowers Midkiff of Huntington and the late Leo J. Midkiff. Additional survivors include his wife, Lisa Midkiff; one son, Brad Midkiff of Barboursville; one sister, Carmen (Luke) Troxell of Humble, Texas; two brothers, Marc and Barry Midkiff, both of Huntington; four grandchildren, Payton, Jennifer, Autumn and Madilynn Midkiff. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Due to public health concerns, social distancing will need to be observed. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2020
