KERRY LEE MIDKIFF, 53, of Scottown, Ohio, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his residence. Kerry was born March 31, 1967, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Shelba Flowers Midkiff of Huntington and the late Leo J. Midkiff. Additional survivors include his wife, Lisa Midkiff; one son, Brad Midkiff of Barboursville; one sister, Carmen (Luke) Troxell of Humble, Texas; two brothers, Marc and Barry Midkiff, both of Huntington; four grandchildren, Payton, Jennifer, Autumn and Madilynn Midkiff. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Due to public health concerns, social distancing will need to be observed. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2020