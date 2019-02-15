The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
KERT L. GILL Jr.

KERT L. GILL JR., 47, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Friday, February 8, 2019. He was born April 10, 1971, in Hinton, W.Va., a son of Martha Boyd Gill and the late Kert L. Gill Sr. He was a former coach of Beverly Hills Youth Football League and he attended Altizer Baptist Church. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents Billy and Vada Boyd and his mother-in-law Dorcas Shull. He is survived by wife Alisha Shull Gill; one son, Luke Gill; his mother Martha Boyd Gill and Dan Stevens of Huntington; his father-in-law Harold Shull of Salt Rock; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Brian and Melissa Shull of Salt Rock; a nephew, Brandon (Charlie) Shull of Huntington; a great-nephew and niece, Bryson and Shalie; a special aunt and uncle, Judy and Lynn Long of Talcott, W.Va.; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Cledith Campbell officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Kert will be sorely missed for his sense of humor and caring, loving heart. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2019
