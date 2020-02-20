|
From the comfort of his bed in Paris, Ohio, Retired MSgt. KEVIN J. ADKINS quietly passed in his sleep, surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife, Pauline, as well as his three children, Michelle, Donna and Byron, his seven grandchildren, Lauren, Jacob, Sydney, Cameron, Noah, Johnathan and Joshua, and one great-grandchild, Ethan. There will be a visitation Friday, February 21, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home, 1159 Central Ave., Barboursville, WV. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2020