The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KEVIN ADKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KEVIN J. ADKINS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KEVIN J. ADKINS Obituary

From the comfort of his bed in Paris, Ohio, Retired MSgt. KEVIN J. ADKINS quietly passed in his sleep, surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife, Pauline, as well as his three children, Michelle, Donna and Byron, his seven grandchildren, Lauren, Jacob, Sydney, Cameron, Noah, Johnathan and Joshua, and one great-grandchild, Ethan. There will be a visitation Friday, February 21, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home, 1159 Central Ave., Barboursville, WV. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KEVIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries