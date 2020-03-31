Home

KEVIN TODD DEFOE


1958 - 2020
KEVIN TODD DEFOE Obituary

KEVIN TODD DeFOE, 61, of Huntington, husband of Debra Adkins DeFoe, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. Funeral services and visitation will be private for the family as will the graveside committal service. He was born June 5, 1958, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Benjamin Lindorf and Barbara Ann Keenan DeFoe. He was a retired construction worker. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brother Rick DeFoe and father-in-law Lonnie Adkins. Additional survivors include a daughter Sarah McComas; sister Kathy (Keith) Thacker; sister-in-law Faye DeFoe; nieces and nephews Kelly Simerman, Chantel DeFoe, Ashley Maynard, Kyle Simerman, Kyle Adkins and T.J. Adkins; mother-in-law Vickie Adkins and brother-in-law Alvin Adkins. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2020
