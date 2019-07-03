Resources More Obituaries for KIMBERLY LAYMAN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? KIMBERLY DAWN MCCORMICK LAYMAN

KIMBERLY DAWN MCCORMICK LAYMAN, 58, of Kenova, departed this Earth on June 28, 2019, in Cabell Huntington Hospital from complications of pneumonia. Kim was born and raised in Milton, WV, the daughter of the late C.S. "Scottie" McCormick and the late Joyce Ann Rimmer McCormick. Kim was also preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Raymond and Ruth Scott McCormick, and her maternal grandparents, Roy and Edith Johnson Rimmer. Though Kim had no children of her own, she was blessed to have been a part of the lives of two stepsons, Robert E. Layman (Danielle) and son Bryce, and David B. Layman, both of Kenova. Kim is a graduate of Milton High School, where her love for creativity and her exemplary organizational skills began. During and after high school, Kim worked for Entam Ltd. and Future Entertainment, working many shows and concerts in Huntington and Charleston. Her love of music and production led her to the Cabell County Fair, where she served as past entertainment committee chairperson. Kim also served as past entertainment director for the West Virginia Pumpkin Festival. In her later years, she worked with entertainment and was a board member of the Wayne County Fair. Kim's love of pageantry led her to begin her pageant director career at the Cabell County Fair, followed by several years as director of the WV Pumpkin Festival pageant. In her later years, Kim was director of the C-K AutumnFest pageant, and had just begun as the director of the Wayne County Fair pageant. She loved the WV Fairs and Festivals pageant system and had many friends across WV, and always looked forward to attending the WVAFF convention each January. She touched the lives of many young ladies who crossed her stage. Kim last held a position with Verizon at their office in Charleston. She had the opportunity to leave in 2006 and began working from home with her talent as an artist. In 2010, she took on the challenge of building a website for the new festival, C-K AutumnFest. She discovered that this gave her another creative outlet and took on several more projects, including social media. She loved working with and helping nonprofit organizations. Kim was very instrumental in the growth and success of the AutumnFest. Kim and Ed's love story began in high school. She was organizing Milton High's Spring Fling and had contacted Ed about his band playing for the event. They dated for a while in school until Ed took a job on the road, playing music in a kids' show. Their love affair picked up after many years apart and they were married on December 29, 2000. Their marriage has the distinction to say that they were married nearly 19 years and had never had an argument. For each of them it was a beautiful and perfect marriage. Kim and Ed loved to watch "Jeopardy" and often played against each other as they watched. It is Kim's wish to have no visitation or service; however, there may be a Celebration of Life event in the near future. Anyone wishing to send a memorial may do so by donating to Help For Animals, One Humane Way, Barboursville, WV 25504. Kim's beloved cats Jake and Gracie came from Help For Animals. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 3, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries