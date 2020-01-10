The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
KIMBERLY DIANE KING


1959 - 2020
KIMBERLY DIANE KING Obituary

KIMBERLY DIANE KING, 60, of Charleston, W.Va., passed away January 2, 2020. Celebration of life service will be conducted Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Mount Olivet Baptist Church, 6532 MacCorkle Ave. SE, Charleston. She was born October 21, 1959, in Braxton County, W.Va., a daughter of Shirley Woods Johnson of Sutton, W.Va., and the late James Russell King. She was formerly a typist and designer for Charleston Newspapers. Kimberly was preceded in death by her sister, Kathy Coleman, and her brother, Danny King. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Ginger and Jeremy Sweat of Milton; two sisters, Theresa Cowgar and Nancy Lilly, both of Sutton; three grandchildren, RaeLee, Avery and Everly and Owen, who was like a grandchild; and special thanks to two special friends, Richard and Mary Byrnside. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, those who want may bring a covered dish for the bereavement dinner at the church after the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 10, 2020
