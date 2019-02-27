







KIMBERLY DROWN TRONE, 59, of Kernersville, N.C., formerly of Huntington, went to be with her Lord January 3, 2019. She was born May 21, 1959, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of Richard Drown and Nancy Ferrell Johnson. She graduated from Huntington High School in 1977 and then continued her studies at Marshall University. Kim later moved with her family to Kernersville, N.C., in the late 1980s. Kim enjoyed working in her garden, cooking, rooting for the Carolina Panthers and Marshall Thundering Herd, but mostly she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also loved coming back home and seeing all her friends, especially Susie, Jackie and Dreama. Survivors include her parents; a daughter, Brandi Daniel Merry and her boyfriend Zachary Poston; a son, William Mitchell Trone Jr. and fiancee Kristin Danielle Branch; grandchildren, William Mitchell Trone III and Everlee Reese Branch; brothers, Teddy Johnson, Scott Drown, Jeff Drown and Shawn Johnson; father of her children and dear friend, William Mitchell Trone Sr.; a boyfriend, Michael Brian Stokes; two dogs; and many extended family and friends. Kimberly was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, Gigi, aunt, cousin and friend. She was loved so much and will be greatly missed. A celebration of her life will be held in Kernersville at a later date. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary