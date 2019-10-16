|
KIMBERLY SUE RIFE, 54, of Fort Gay, West Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 14, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia, due to sudden illness. Kimberly was born in Columbus, Ohio, on September 20, 1965, to Mary Truitt Miller and Clarence Miller of Grove City, Ohio. Kimberly was a warmhearted wife, mother and Nanny who enjoyed spending time with her beloved friends and family, especially her grandchildren, Nanny's babies. She will be commemorated as a tenacious woman who loved unsweet tea and all things pink and sparkly. She is preceded by her mother, Mary Truitt Miller; father, Clarence Miller; and grandchild, Konnor Singletary. Kimberly is survived by her husband, Bill Rife; her children, Christina Ball of Rogersville, Tenn., Amanda Singletary (Alisha Bales) of Bristol, Tenn., Jeremy (Heather) Rife of Huntington, W.Va., Sheena Singletary of Fort Gay, W.Va.; her siblings, Gary (Sherri) Miller, Dan (Victoria) Miller; her grandchildren, Hailey Ball, Hayden Singletary, Lexee Singletary, Sophia Rife, Aubree Rife and Ellie Rife; and special friends that she counted as her own children, William, Stephanie and Bella Ellis, and special friends, Jean Thompson and Sylvester Minney. Visitation will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Salt Rock Community Church. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Salt Rock Community Church by Pastor Jason Salmons. Burial will be in Rife Family Cemetery, Salt Rock, W.Va. Special thanks to the medical staff at St. Mary's Medical Center, especially ICU nursing and respiratory staff. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2019