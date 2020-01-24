Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Tiller Funeral Home
10030 Route 152
Wayne, WV 25570
(304) 272-5107
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Johnson-Tiller Funeral Home
10030 Route 152
Wayne, WV 25570
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KING QUEEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KING ALBERT QUEEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KING ALBERT QUEEN Obituary

KING ALBERT QUEEN, 74, of Wayne, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born August 20, 1945, at Kiahsville, W.Va., he was a member of Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church and a 38-year member of Wayne Lodge No. 18 A.F. & A.M. King touched many lives through his enormous effort at the Wayne County Board of Education and the County of Wayne through his many years of coaching and service. He was greeted in Heaven by his parents, Albert and Artie Craft Queen; one brother, Doliver Queen; and sisters, Armilda Church, Miriam Burchett and Nancy Atchison. He leaves behind his loving wife of 50 years, Bettina Rose Queen, one son, Brandon A. Queen and his wife Amy Hazelett Queen, and two very special grandsons, Brayden Queen and Brycen Queen, all of Wayne. Also surviving are brothers, Abby Queen and Wiley Queen, both of Louisa, Ky.; special "sister" niece, Debra (Tom) Pettit of West Jefferson, Ohio; a host of "favorite" loving nieces, nephews and their families; as well as special friends, Harold Perry, Duane Combs and Carl Blankenship. King was loved by all and will be sorely missed. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Pastors Roger Perry, Jeff Lycans and Michael Dillon officiating. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church, Shepherd's Fold Church or Harmony Freewill Baptist Church.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KING's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -