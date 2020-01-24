|
KING ALBERT QUEEN, 74, of Wayne, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born August 20, 1945, at Kiahsville, W.Va., he was a member of Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church and a 38-year member of Wayne Lodge No. 18 A.F. & A.M. King touched many lives through his enormous effort at the Wayne County Board of Education and the County of Wayne through his many years of coaching and service. He was greeted in Heaven by his parents, Albert and Artie Craft Queen; one brother, Doliver Queen; and sisters, Armilda Church, Miriam Burchett and Nancy Atchison. He leaves behind his loving wife of 50 years, Bettina Rose Queen, one son, Brandon A. Queen and his wife Amy Hazelett Queen, and two very special grandsons, Brayden Queen and Brycen Queen, all of Wayne. Also surviving are brothers, Abby Queen and Wiley Queen, both of Louisa, Ky.; special "sister" niece, Debra (Tom) Pettit of West Jefferson, Ohio; a host of "favorite" loving nieces, nephews and their families; as well as special friends, Harold Perry, Duane Combs and Carl Blankenship. King was loved by all and will be sorely missed. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Pastors Roger Perry, Jeff Lycans and Michael Dillon officiating. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church, Shepherd's Fold Church or Harmony Freewill Baptist Church.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 24, 2020