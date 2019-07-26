|
The Reverend KIT REID "PADRE" JENKINS, 67, of Huntington, W.Va., formerly of Seymour, Ind., went to be with the Lord Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Memorial services will be conducted by the Reverend Ray Hage, with sermon by The Reverend Lisa Graves, at St. John's Episcopal Church, Huntington, W.Va., with his interment in the St. John's columbarium with Masonic Honors. Kit was the son of the late Kenneth and Wanda Jenkins of Pine, Colo., and was preceded in death by his younger brother, Dale Jenkins, and Kit's late wife, Kathy. He is survived by his wife and soulmate, Nancy Bandy; three sons, Wayne (Donna) and Matthew (Melissa) Maxwell, Matthew Jenkins (Lauren), and daughter, Angela Feltzin; and youngest brother, Jeff (Patricia) Jenkins. He was blessed with sixteen grandchildren and six nieces and nephews who brought him great joy. He was a retired Air Force jet mechanic and Episcopal Priest who served as a chaplain with Hospice of Huntington. Kit was also a proud member of American Legion Post No. 93. He was a member of Crescent Lodge No. 32, Huntington Chapter 6, Royal Arch Masons, Huntington Valley of the A.A.S.R. and a Roadrunner and Past President of the Huntington Shrine Club of Beni-Kedem Shrine Temple. Kit was born on November 4, 1951, at Camp LeJeune, N.C., and was baptized there in February 1952. He graduated from Seymour Senior H.S. in 1969, Monroe Community College, Rochester, N.Y., in 1971 and answered his country's call to duty in August 1971 with the U.S. Air Force. His service took him into many different cultures, climates and belief systems. He served in Thailand, Iceland, Puerto Rico, United Kingdom, Turkey, Germany, France and other European countries. These travels colored his worldview. After retirement he finished his Bachelor of Science degree at Colorado Christian University in Lakewood, Colo., May 1999. Sensing a call to ministry, he attained a Master of Divinity degree at Cranmer Theological House, Houston, Texas, in 2002. Kit was ordained to the Diaconate in September 2002 and to the Priesthood in February 2004, working as a chaplain until 2012 under the supervision of the Reformed Episcopal Church. After much thought and soul searching, he sought ordination with the Episcopal Church. This was granted and he was ordained a Deacon with the Church in June 2017 and priest in February 2018. He was the associate and assisted in many of the duties at St. John's. Burial arrangements are being handled by Reger Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, Huntington, or to the "Rite Care" program of the Scottish Rite and Marshall University Speech Center. Visitation will be Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 3000 Washington Blvd. Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 26, 2019